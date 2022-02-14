Must-Have Winter Fat Biking Gear to Keep You Dry and Warm

4. Osprey Four-Seasons Insulation Kit Get It!

Tack on Osprey’s Four-Seasons Insulation Kit for winter rides. It’s made with closed-cell foam and a reflective heat shield to keep drinks hot on cold days and cool on hot ones. The three-piece kit comes with a reservoir sleeve, tube sleeve, and removable bite cover that protects the valve from dirt and snow, and keeps it from freezing over.

[$36; osprey.com]

