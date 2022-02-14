Must-Have Winter Fat Biking Gear to Keep You Dry and Warm

5. Black Diamond Enforcer Gloves Get It

When you’re moving fast on your bike, your hands get blasted with cold wind. This is where traditional biking gloves won’t do, and it’s time to break out your winter-specific pair. These have articulated fingers, making it easy to shift gears and brake. They’re ultra-warm, thanks to a GORE-TEX insert, PrimaLoft Gold insulation, and fleece lining. Due to their warmth and dexterity, these will be your go-to gloves for chilly winter rides, hikes, and ice climbing.

[$140; blackdiamondequipment.com]

