Patagonia Simul Alpine Pants

Made from a durable, stretchy, water-resistant polyester soft-shell fabric, the Simul Alpine pants shed snow and water beautifully. They’ll keep you warm with the added benefit of being Fair Trade and Bluesign certified. This is another cross-over item you can don ice climbing kit and hiking.

$139

