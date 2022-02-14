Must-Have Winter Fat Biking Gear to Keep You Dry and Warm

7. Himiway Cruiser Fat Tire Electric Bike Get It

An electric fat bike can cross snow-capped ridgelines, descend rugged fire roads, and climb never-ending hills with ease. Built with 26” X 4” tires, disc brakes, front suspension, and a powerful rear 750 watt motor, the Himiway Cruiser is powerful enough to plow through deep snow and mud. It’s also surprisingly reliable and affordable. It’s never let us down, even when coated in slush and when wet clay is jammed into every component.

[$1,700; himiwaybike.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!