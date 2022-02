8. Sweet Protection Trailblazer Mips Helmet Get It

Made with a four-piece variable shell construction, adjustable visor, high ventilation, and turn-dial adjustment, the Trailblazer Mips Helmet earned the top spot in Virginia Tech’s Bicycle helmet ratings system. Additional features include Mips technology, which reduces rotational forces on the skull during impact.

[$180; sweetprotection.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!