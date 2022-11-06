Winter is tough for golfers. The shift in weather leaves most of us with two options: Stop playing until spring, or cash in our 401K and fly to South Florida every weekend to tee up in 80-degree temps. But there is a third option that few bother to explore—and you don’t have to become a part-time Florida resident to get your links fix. With the right winter golf gear, you can play golf through the coldest months of the year.

Hell, in Switzerland, they even play in the snow. The resort area of Engadin creates a nine-hole golf course out of the frozen Lake St. Moritz and opens it for three days of play every February. It’s a little silly (they call the greens “whites”), but it’s also inspiring. Get yourself in the right mindset and the right gear, and you can keep on hitting the links, no matter what Mother Nature throws at you.

Best Winter Golf Gear To Keep You On the Links Longer

1. Footjoy WinterSof Gloves

Ski gloves would keep your hands warm while playing, but you wouldn’t be able to feel the club in your hands. WinterSof Gloves solve the problem with weather-blocking fleece on the back of the glove for added warmth. Footjoy’s patented Sure-Grip Autosuede palm lends a sure grip in the worst conditions. We like the extended cuff to keep the chill out, too, and they’re sold in pairs because, well, you have two hands.

[$23; footjoy.com]

Get it

2. TRUE Linkswear FS-01 Shoes

TRUE’s newest shoe looks like something you’d wear to the skatepark, but beneath that street-wear exterior is a golf shoe built for performance in all weather. The completely recycled leather upper is warm, water-resistant, and sits on top of TRUE’s most comfortable footbed to date.

[$175; truenlinkswear.com]

Get it

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!