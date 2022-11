11. G-Tech Heated Hand Warmer Sport 3.0 Get it

You can’t hit well if your hands are frozen. This waist pack has a rechargeable battery-powered heating core that’s surrounded by poly fill insulation. Slide your hands into the side pockets when you’re not swinging a club to keep your digits toasty.

[$165; gtechapparel.com]

