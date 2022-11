12. Mr. Heater Golf Cart Heater Get it

Set this powerful, portable heater in the cup holder of your golf cart and you suddenly have temperature control at your fingertips. The 4,000-BTU heater is powered by 1-pound propane cylinders, and comes with a cup holder tank base that fits well in most golf cart dashboards.

[$147; mrheater.com]

