3. Malbon x Dockers Overalls Get it

Caddies wear overalls for a reason; they’re comfortable and loaded with pockets. Malbon collaborated with Dockers to create a modern take on the classic overall that has adjustable straps, plenty of storage, and a straight-leg fit that offers all-day comfort. You might never wear regular pants again.

[$200; malbongolf.com]

