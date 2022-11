4. Under Armor ColdGear Infrared Pants Get it

The coldest days call for the warmest gear, and UA’s new ColdGear Infrared Pants get the job done, thanks to a soft liner that helps trap body heat. The exterior of the pants are waterproof, while still offering plenty of mobility thanks to the four-way stretch fabric.

[$100; underarmour.com]

