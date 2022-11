8. G/Fore Puffer Vest Get it

Puffer vests and golf are a perfect pairing; the down fill keeps your core warm while the sleeveless cut allows for endless mobility. G/Fore’s version is loaded with Comfortemp fill, which breathes well and handles moisture better than traditional down.

[$285; gfore.com]

