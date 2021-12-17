Rugged Winter Hiking Apparel to Go the Distance

Winter hiking can either be majestic or masochistic, depending on the caliber of your wardrobe. If you want a hiking season that extends beyond summer, a few gear upgrades go a long way when the temps drop and increased precipitation becomes a factor. After spending fall as a hiking guide in the Sierra Nevada, and then migrating north for winter in the Cascades, I’ve honed in on seven winterized gear items that will undoubtedly carry me through to spring with comfort and style.

1. Guide DCS Jacket

KUIU is my go-to choice for bombproof technical outerwear. The Guide DCS Jacket is as well-rounded as winter outerwear comes. Though it’s technically not waterproof (the seams can be penetrated), it’s as water-resistant as any softshell I’ve tried. Plus, the breathable, stretchy material is far more comfortable than traditional raincoats. Designed for hunting in cool to cold climates, the Guide jacket is relatively light, remarkably quiet, and genuinely comfortable, but not at the compromise of toughness. Its shell is made with a patented yarn that’s lighter, quicker to dry, and more durable than comparable soft materials.

The Guide is lined with fleece and coated in DWR (durable water repellent), a combination that provides plenty of warmth and protection in mild to moderate snow and rain. I wear it with a merino wool midlayer on snow days. When I begin to overheat, I zip open the underarm vents and dump steam. Toughness aside, the Guide’s awesome ability to regulate temperature is its best attribute.

[$239; kuiu.com]

2. Jack Wolfskin Argo Peak Down Jacket

Ultralight clothing usually comes at a compromise—it’s generally delicate, less insulated, or both. But for its weight (11.2 oz), the Argo Peak down jacket is an anomaly. The 90 percent white goose down and 10 percent feathers that pack it are responsibly sourced. Those geese must be quite healthy because it’s ridiculously warm.