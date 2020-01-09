



Lined pants can make all the difference when your idea of leisure consists of snowshoeing through the backcountry or blazing a new trail. That added bit of flannel or fleece helps retain heat, so you’re not frozen mid-pursuit.

But don’t be fooled: These aren’t the lined pants of yesteryear.

Dad’s were warm, yes, but bulky. The newest iterations forgo denim, opting for tough-but-flexible nylon to ensure you stay dry. And, of course, the soft lining inside these pants will keep you comfortable on every winter adventure, from hiking trails to walking the dog.

Here are our favorite styles to buy right now. Aside from weather-proof exteriors and toasty interiors, they’ve got smart details that make a world of a difference in the outdoors—like boot hooks to keep wind and debris from creeping up your ankles, and trimmed calves to keep branches from snagging excess material during climbs and rock scrambles. Best of all, these look sharp enough to wear while running errands or grabbing a bite at your favorite gastropub.

Best Lined Pants for Backcountry: Testa Softshell Pant by Beyond Clothing

These heavy, water-repellent pants are built for rough use, with a polyester fleece lining and zippered pockets that safeguard your gear. When the temps drop, you’ll appreciate the roomy cut, which will accommodate a base layer.

[$135; beyondclothing.com]

