For some, “winter running” is an indoor activity. It means heading straight for the nearest treadmill and banging out mind-numbing miles while watching the news on a gym TV. Sound fun? It doesn’t have to be this way. Yes, winter running has its challenges, but with the right gear, it can be a blast.

For starters, you’ll need some basic kit—a jacket, base layer, and the like. Start out here for our recs on what’s good. If you already have the basics in your closet, read on. From traction spikes to gaiters and more, we’ve put some key winter running accessories to the test to see how they perform in ice and snow. Time to take your winter running game to the next level.