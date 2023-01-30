Most of us would rather cut the cord and opt for the best wireless earbuds when working out. While over-ear headphones can be bulky and wired earbuds tend to be cumbersome, wireless buds are experiencing a renaissance these days—thanks in large part to improved Bluetooth technology and increasing demand for alternatives to Apple’s ubiquitous AirPods. The virtual disappearance of wired headphones means that buds are now the go-to option for active folks who prefer to run, lift, bike, paddle, climb, ski, and even swim to their favorite tunes with no encumbrances. Audio companies have in turn amped up their in-ear offerings to the nth degree.

The leap to headphones with no attachments doesn’t mean you have to skimp on features. Quite the opposite. In addition to all of the usual digital conveniences, wireless earbud options are now specifically geared toward sport-oriented pursuits. Active folks should look for a few must-have features, like voice or touch controls that allow you to easily take important calls. Noise-cancelling and “pass-through” sound options boost concentration and ambient awareness respectively. The best wireless buds are also built to stay put during high-intensity activity while offering some level of water resistance for protection against sweat. Incredibly, some are now totally waterproof for aquatic-friendly audio.

Alongside those necessities, it’s also crucial that these tiny music machines pump out excellent sound quality to let you properly get into your groove. If you can’t bear doing practically anything without your favorite tunes, pick one of these overachieving wireless earbuds tailored for active people.

1. Nothing Ear (stick) Earbuds

After releasing a stunning phone, Nothing jumped into the earbud game with an equally gorgeous Ear (stick). Standing out at first glance with a cool, cylindrical case made for easy pocketing and a clear plastic stem, these light buds (just 4.4 grams) offer cutting-edge tech—including a custom 12.6 mm dynamic driver and three high definition mics that filter out over a million ambient sounds for optimal crispness and clarity. They also quickly connect to any Android device through Fast Pair, and the app lets you customize gesture controls and adjust EQ settings. Ergonomically designed, they’re comfy enough to wear all day no matter what activities you’re up to.

[$99; us.nothing.tech]

Get it

