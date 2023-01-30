2. Nura True Pro Earbuds Get it

Active audiophiles who take their workout music seriously are the target audience for the Nura Tune Pros—the first earbuds to offer lossless audio over Bluetooth. Offering CD-quality sound in a tiny, wireless package, the earbuds additional features include a self-tuning equalizer, spacial audio, adaptive noise cancelation, eight-hour battery life, and IPX4 sweat resistance.

[$329; nurasound.com]

