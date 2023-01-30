Gear

Best Wireless Earbuds for Working Out: Running, Lifting, and Swimming (Yes, Really)

Black earbuds with an ear hook with a charging case with green lid on a white background.
3. Skullcandy Push Active True Wireless Earbuds

Ideal for the guy who needs music to push through punishing workouts, Skullcandy’s Push Active True headphones are armed with flexible, over-ear hooks that’ll stay on during the most intense exercise sessions. Rated to an IP55 water-resistance also keeps them safe from the sweatiest athlete. No need to touch them with your greasy hand either. The earbuds’ Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology enables voice commands to do things like share audio with a workout buddy, customize controls, and prompt your phone camera to take a mid-lift shot.

[$80; skullcandy.com]

