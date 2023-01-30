3. Skullcandy Push Active True Wireless Earbuds Get it

Ideal for the guy who needs music to push through punishing workouts, Skullcandy’s Push Active True headphones are armed with flexible, over-ear hooks that’ll stay on during the most intense exercise sessions. Rated to an IP55 water-resistance also keeps them safe from the sweatiest athlete. No need to touch them with your greasy hand either. The earbuds’ Skull-iQ Smart Feature Technology enables voice commands to do things like share audio with a workout buddy, customize controls, and prompt your phone camera to take a mid-lift shot.

[$80; skullcandy.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!