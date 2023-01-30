4. H2O Audio Sonar Underwater Headphones Get it

If swimming is how you get your workout fix but you love to listen to music, finally you can mix the two. H20 Audio’s underwater headphones use bone conduction—pushing sound waves through your skull to your inner ear, not the ear canal—to get tunes into your head in the water. The phones also include an internal 8GB (2,000 songs) MP3 player to store your tunes. If you have a smartwatch, you can use that to stream music over Bluetooth. The only catch is you have to attach it to your goggles (not your wrist) to move the sound to the device underwater. Rated to IPX8, these headphones are waterproof to 12 feet and will last for up to seven hours.

[$130; h2oaudio.com]

