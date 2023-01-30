5. Sony LinkBuds Truly Wireless Earbuds Get it

Noise-cancelling earbuds are all the rage, but if you’re engaging in any outdoor activities it’s good to hear what’s going on around you. Sony’s Linkbuds have a unique design that utilizes a hollow center, like a donut, to funnel outside noise into your ear canal. Awesome audio is preserved with an integrated V1 processor that pumps out balanced, high-quality sound—plus special voice tech that ensures clear conversation on calls. Super-comfy, these tiny buds will get you about 5.5 hours of listening time and boast an IPX4 water-resistant rating.

[$180; electronics.sony.com]

