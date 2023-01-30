6. Shure Aonic 215 Gen 2 Earphones Get it

Recently updated, Shure’s Aonic 215 earbuds feature over-ear attachments modeled after the kind musicians use on stage and an integrated premium headphone amp supporting a range of codecs including Qualcomm aptX, AAC and SBC. The result: a foolproof secure fit and studio sound quality. Isolating tech filters out up to 37 dB of noise, but you can quickly shut it off with a touch of a button to instantly hear the outside world. Other neat features include a variety of sleeves to add to the earbuds that allows you to customize them to your style plus a detectable connection so you can hook up to any device for a wired link.

[$229; shure.com]

