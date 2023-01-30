7. 1More EVO True Wireless Active Noise Canceling Headphones Get it

Earbuds often tout “audiophile” quality sound that ends up falling flat. Not the 1More EVOs, which use LDAC audio coding technology to transmit around three times more data standard Bluetooth. A 10mm diamond-like-carbon dynamic driver and balanced armature also ensure distortion-free music. Active noise cancellation blocks up to 42 dB of outside sounds during up to 28 hours of total listening time while recharging with the case. The earbuds’ IPX4 water-resistant rating lets you shed sweat while rocking out in the weight room.

[$170; usa.1more.com]

