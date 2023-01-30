8. Bose Sport Earbuds Get it

Bose Sport earbuds offer that amazing sound quality we expect from this brand, featuring patented acoustic ports and high-efficiency drivers that combine with an active equalizer for clear, balanced sound at any volume. Umbrella-shaped tips with flexible wings (no ungainly ear hooks here) keep them planted in your ear during high-intensity activity. Comfort is a key part of the Sport’s design, since every surface that’s snugged up to your ear is covered in soft-touch silicone. Rated IPX4 for water/sweat resistance, these buds use a capacitive touch surface for playing music or taking calls with just a few taps.

[$149; bose.com]

