9. JBL Endurance Peak II Earbuds

Active guys who require some bumping bass to power their workouts or adventure sports will dig the JBL Endurance Peak IIs—tuned with the brand’s Pure Bass sound to highlight the bottom range for a little extra kick in the pants. A robust IP67 rating ensures durability for all environments, while bendable ear hooks provide comfort plus security. Hands-free features like a start/stop function that keys off of your movement and a dual connect feature that lets you use either bud to talk or adjust the sound make them ideal for sports. A combined 30 hours of listening life comes from six hours total on the earbuds plus 24 hours of charge time in the case.

[$100; jbl.com]

