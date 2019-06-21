The Best Women’s Gear We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

At Outdoor Retailer in Denver this week, it was refreshing to see many brands putting women first for their Spring/Summer 2020 collections. Recognizing that we make up 51% of the outdoor sports buying demographic, they have started designing gear from the ground up with women’s unique wants and needs in mind.

We picked some of our favorite pieces that’ll be perfect for next summer’s mountain biking, climbing, backpacking, surfing, trail running, and even skiing adventures.

Here are the brands and products that caught our eye as we navigated our way across the showroom floor during the three days of the show.

