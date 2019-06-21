The Best Women’s Gear We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

adidas Five Ten Trailcross SL

This versatile adidas Five Ten Trailcross SL will hike as well as it bikes thanks to a slight rockered profile and a new sole pattern that features the brand’s traditional dotty tread in the mid-foot range for bomber flat pedal contact – but adds directional lugs in the toe and heel for better traction when hiking up or down trails.

The fully mesh upper not only adds breathability, but also dries within minutes if it should get wet. Four drainage holes in the mid-sole help to expel any water that should get inside the shoe on creek crossings or downpours.

