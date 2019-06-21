The Best Women’s Gear We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

Gregory Maven Backpacking Pack

Gregory‘s lightweight, multi-day backpacking pack is built around a new suspension system that moves and flexes with you as you hike. The 3D molded foam lower back and hip belt wraps completely around your midsection for a body hugging and chafe-free fit that helps distribute the weight of heavy loads.

Other features include an internal hydration sleeve for a reservoir, a full length side zipper for quick access to gear at the bottom of your pack, and front and side mesh pockets for water bottle and wet gear storage. There’s even a quick-stow pocket for your sunglasses on the shoulder straps. The Maven comes in three sizes: 45L, 55L, and 65L.

