The Best Women’s Gear We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

Kaden Apparel Cady-V Jersey

A newcomer on the women’s mountain bike apparel scene, Kaden was started by Vermont-based Chelsea Camarata who was tired of ill-fitting women’s mountain bike jerseys splattered in cutesy flower print.

Taking matters into her own hands, she crafted some prototypes from her dining room table before launching a successful Kickstarter campaign back in 2017. Since then, she began working with an American manufacturing facility to produce a full run of jerseys with fits that are designed to move with your body while riding, 4-way stretch, moisture-wicking fabrics that keep you cool and dry, and casual styles that don’t detract from your badass bike skills.

