The Best Women’s Gear We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

Marmot Huntley Jacket

Whether you are skiing or climbing, this jacket from Marmot is designed to be as tough as your intended adventure. Made from Gore-Tex 3-layer C-Knit fabric, the hard shell provides complete protection against the weather while feeling soft next to skin. Weighing less than a pound, this fully featured jacket is helmet compatible, fully adjustable hood, pit zips for quick ventilation, adjustable hem, and harness-friendly hand pockets.

