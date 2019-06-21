The Best Women’s Gear We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

Ortovox Westalpen Softshell Jacket and Pants

For ski touring or alpine climbing, these new soft shell pieces are protective yet highly breathable. The jacket and pants are constructed out of Schoeller’s Naturetec Light fabric woven out of soft, natural fibers and performance-oriented polyamide, with more durable Schoeller fabric in the high wear areas like the shoulders and arms.

And as always with Ortovox, you get Merino next to skin. So you can leave the gaiters at home, the brand added a unique hem adjustment system that enables you to cinch in the pants to conform exactly to the shape of your boot, with a hide-away dyneema strap that hooks under the sole and another hook to secure to your laces.

