The Best Women’s Gear We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

Outdoor Research Optimist Sun Hoody

Instead of slathering sunscreen all over your body, sometimes it’s easier and even better to just cover up, especially if you’re spending all day outside in the sun.

This lightweight and airy hoody from Outdoor Research offers UPF 30 sun protection without making you sweat. Made for climbing in the summertime, the nylon-Spandex fabric is not only stretchy, but also abrasion resistant to stand up to continual scraping against rock faces. The half-zip front makes for easy on-and-off and the hood is adjustable to keep up with changing weather conditions. The Optimist is named after Beth Rodden’s first free ascent of the 5.14b route of the same name in Smith Rock, Oregon.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!