The Best Women’s Gear We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

Patagonia Caliza Rock Pants

For Spring 2020, Patagonia brought together a dream team of talented women to design an entirely new women’s rock climbing pant collection. Focused on everything from bouldering to high alpine, the pants are built from the ground up with women-specific needs in mind.

The Caliza are your go-to crag pant made from a four-way stretch cotton that is not only comfortable but extra burly to withstand constant abrasion. A tapered leg keeps fabric out of the way of your feet and a wide waistband won’t chafe or dig in when worn underneath a harness all day.

