The Best Women’s Gear We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

Picture 3/2mm Fluid Wetsuit

Picture‘s latest wetsuit is made from a combination of 85% bio-based materials and the rest is recycled materials. The wetsuit is crafted out of EicoPrene, which is a foam material that has the same technical characteristics as neoprene but instead of petroleum, is made from a mix of limestone and recycled tires. And holding everything together is a water-based adhesive called Aqua Glue.

