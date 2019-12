prAna Sky Canyon Jogger

For Spring 2020, prAna takes their best-selling Stretch Zion fabric and applies it to a more fashion-forward jogger style for women in a fun camo print.

While these may fit right into an urban setting, the pants can serve double duty on the trail thanks to the abrasion- and water-resistant, stretchy, and quick drying fabric.

