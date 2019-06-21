The Best Women’s Gear We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

Salomon Vaya Mid

This women’s-only hiking boot style was built from the ground up by the crew at Salomon, taking into consideration the unique issues that women face with footwear.

New design details include a higher instep in the mid-sole, a narrower heel, expandable tongue, and raised laces to relieve pressure across the top of the foot. This lightweight hiker requires no break-in time and will come in a mid with Gore-Tex, a low with Gore-Tex and a low without Gore-Tex.

