The Best Women’s Gear We Saw at Outdoor Retailer

Tecnica Origin Trail Running Shoes

Similar to the brand’s custom ski boot and hiking boot program, Tecnica’s new Origin trail running shoes are custom molded to your foot in store. The shoes feature a thermo moldable heel pocket and footbed that conform to the exact shape of your foot in order to dial in the perfect fit. Available in two different models depending on your weight, both shoes feature a 9mm drop, Vibram Megagrip outsole with aggressive lugs, and an asymmetrical plastic shank running the length of the midsole to keep you from rolling your ankle on uneven terrain.

