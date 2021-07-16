Crush Your Goals With the Best New Workout Clothes and Accessories

You need new workout clothes. But not just any clothes. You want stylish fits that, uh, yeah, fit you well—pieces that boast high-quality fabrics, functional details, and maybe even a tech innovation or two. Bottom line: You want stuff that looks good, supports optimal performance, and lasts for the long haul. Whether you’re a cardio fanatic, deal exclusively with lifting, or like to dabble with HIIT, we’ve got the workout clothes to answer your sweaty prayers.

The Best New Workout Clothes and Accessories for Men

1. SKINS Series-3 Men’s Half Tights Flame Geo Print

The warp-knit fabric and graduated compression paneling on these shorts deliver, whether you’re wearing them for a lifting session or hitting the track. Compression is alleged to boost performance by applying the proper amount of pressure in targeted areas to aid circulation and deliver oxygen to muscles in need. Regardless if you get a fitness boost, these shorts will keep you dryer and cooler than your average pair of trunks. Reflective logos and a side mesh pocket to stash small items round out these first-rate half tights.

2. AGOGIE Resistance Pants

Want to take your training to the next level? These resistance pants (yes, you read that right) are available in +20 and +40 resistance levels. There are eight resistance bands embedded into the fabric to add extra tension as you go about your daily movements. The +20s are ideal for walking, running, yoga, or housework, whereas the +40s are best suited to HIIT routines, speed training, and strength-building routines. The bands help build secondary support muscles, while activating your core, low back, and hip flexors—boosting power and speed over time, while torching fat.

3. Odlo Kinship Light Crewneck T-Shirt

Temperature-regulating? Yup. Sustainably sourced TENCEL fibers? You betcha. Odor-resistant? Of course. This natural-yet-technical fabric blend is enough to make the shirt-averse take cover. Don it to play tennis, go for a hike, or do your usual pursuits: jogging, lifting, and running errands.

4. Ministry of Supply Men’s Newton Active Shorts

Ministry of Supply isn’t kidding when they say they use science to solve everyday wardrobe problems. They found a way to make suits more breathable and machine washable, and invented dress socks with recycled coffee grounds to keep stink at bay. Here, they’ve crafted some of the best gym shorts around. They didn’t reinvent the wheel, but they did use an incredibly light, moisture-wicking fabric and S.Café Silver threading to naturally resist odor no matter how hard you go in that kickboxing session.

5. 90 Degree By Reflex Men’s Super Soft V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt

You’ll love the use of modal in this comfy tee (the blend also includes cotton and spandex), which allows for breathability and sweat- and moisture-wicking. Bonus: This shirt is 50 percent more resistant to shrinkage than shirts made entirely of cotton.

6. Ten Thousand Grit Collection

This limited-edition collection—co-designed by the brand’s customers—comprises the ”nearly bomb-proof” Durable Shirt ($34) and Interval Short ($68), with the word “GRIT” emblazoned on both. In addition to each being supremely comfortable, the shirt has an anti-odor fabric treatment and underarm laser-cut ventilation; the shorts are sweat-wicking and quick-drying with four-way stretch to help you bring your A game to whatever training is on tap.

7. Gorilla Training Group Dixon Hoodie

For a hoodie that doesn’t break the bank, nab this in blue, grey, or black. It has three pockets for plenty of storage and is made with a blend of lightweight, moisture-wicking materials to keep you comfortable during your next warmup. You’ll appreciate the lack of tags and plastic packaging. To further boost its eco-friendly quotient, the brand plants a tree for every purchase made.

8. FitVille Men’s Rebound Core Sneakers

It’s estimated that nearly eight out of 10 Americans will have foot problems at some time in their life. If you’re in that bucket and have wider feet, or conditions like plantar fasciitis, flat feet, a hammer toe, and/or bunions, these sneakers are for you. (To diagnose various foot conditions, always consult a podiatrist; you may require orthotics too.) Designed with a wide toe box, higher instep, shock absorption pad, anti-pronation heel ring, ergonomic insoles, and a dual-density sole, these are the cushioned, stability-supporting sneaks you’ve been patiently waiting for.

9. Peter Manning NYC Tech Shorts

Throw these shorts on—available in black, grey, khaki, and dark grey—for your next 5K or Peloton class (you can even wear padded liners beneath ‘em). They’re made with quick-dry fabric that has plenty of stretch and boast UPF 50 protection. The seven-inch inseam allows for greater range of motion, and they’re stylish enough to wear from CrossFit box to brewery. At last, workout clothes that can go anywhere.

10. Hanes Comfort Flex Fit Total Support Pouch Boxer Briefs

A proprietary, patent-pending pouch keeps your cajones supported and comfortable, thanks to breathable mesh inserts (which also prevent chafing). With sophisticated odor protection and moisture-wicking properties, we’re also pleased to share the product uses recycled polyester to reduce landfill waste.

11. Matador Meggings Compression Shorts

This fabric has a lot going for it: It’s sustainably sourced, lightweight, offers four-way stretch, and has efficient sweat-wicking properties. They work just as well for your next CrossFit session as they perform on the yoga mat—all while being a crusader for so-called no-VPL technology (visible penis line, folks). With solid support for the family jewels and a design that helps you avoid chafing, these shorts also include an open and zippered pocket and a T-shirt/towel loop.

12. OLO Band

This wristband with built-in hand sanitizer is geared for pandemic-era gym sessions (let’s hope we’re nearing the end of that), but it’s also nice to have for general cleanliness since the gym can be, you know, really freaking gross. You can dispense hand sanitizer by pressing down on the pump, and its mere presence on your wrist is a good reminder to keep those hands clean. Even if your gym has hand sanitizer available, this is ideal for all those times the auto dispenser is empty or there’s a line to use the always-touched bottle at the front desk. We’ve taken to wearing it grocery shopping and running errands too.

