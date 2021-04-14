When bars shut down amid COVID-19, backyards became verifiable safe havens and parks emerged as suitable (maybe even superior) spots to meet for drinks and catch up with friends. We’ve collectively perfected the art of a proper park hang—and that’s not stopping anytime soon—popping up camping chairs, bringing coolers full of thirst-quenching, low ABV beers to share among friends, and packing portable meals that encourage the transition from happy hour to leisurely al fresco dinners. Endless rounds of cornhole provide hours of entertainment and invokes some friendly competition.

As we graduate into this next season of outdoor gatherings, it’s time to expand your roster of games played in the park. Cornhole is no doubt an untouchable classic, but sometimes it gets stale. Luckily there are plenty more yard games bidding for your attention. From a golf game that’ll remind you of beer pong to a baton-tossing match known as Viking’s Chess, these are fun alternatives to cornhole that’ll get everyone involved.

5 Yard Games to Play When You’ve Had Enough Cornhole

1. PutterBall

This putting green game is inspired by two classics from various stages of your youth: putt-putt and beer pong. Instead of tossing ping pong balls into red Solo cups though, you’re using a putter to drive a golf ball toward the pyramid of holes. The object of the game is to knock your golf ball into all six cups before the opposing team does. Each player gets one attempt per turn. Sink a ball, and you can pop a turf cover over the hole. The lightweight putting green is packable and easy to transport. The game also comes with a pair of putters, two golf balls, and a dozen turf hole covers.

[$190, putterballgame.com]

2. Spikeball

Borrowing rules from volleyball, and harkening memories of four square, Spikeball is a high-intensity yard game. In lieu of a volleyball net, you spike the ball down on what looks like a mini trampoline. Teams of two volley the ball off the net and get three touches during each possession. If you flop and lose control of the ball, or bounce it on the ring around the net, the other team scores a point. You play to 21 points and teams need to win by at least two points. Most spikeball sets come with 3.5-inch diameter balls. But some contain balls that are 6.5 inches in diameter, which are easier to play with if you’re a beginner. Balls that are a little soft will give you better control.

[$60, amazon.com]

3. Kubb

Known as Viking’s Chess, Kubb is a lawn game that’s gaining a niche following. The rules of Kubb (pronounced Koob) are simple. Using an underhand toss, you lob wooden batons at your opponent’s kubb blocks that are dispersed along a baseline. Once you knock all five kubb blocks down, you go for the king in the center of the field. Each team has one to six players. Legend has it the Vikings played with bones; this set is made with shock-absorbent rubberwood.

[$70, amazon.com]

4. Rollors

Air Force veteran Matt Butler came up with the idea for Rollors during downtime between overseas deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. It’s a hybrid of bocce ball, horseshoes, and lawn bowling. To play, contenders stand 25 feet from the pyramid (or goal) and roll their discs as close to it as possible to earn points. Hit the pyramid, earn double the points. But this game isn’t all about skill. The discs have numbers on each side that determine their point values. With a stroke of luck, your winning discs will land on the sides with the bigger point values. This totable game can be played on the grass or in the sand.

[$50, amazon.com]

5. Ladder Toss

Like most yard games, ladder toss requires some stellar hand-eye coordination. Set the game up by spacing the ladders about 15-feet apart. Take turns tossing your golf ball bolas at the three-tiered ladder. Earn three points by landing on the top bar, two points on the middle bar, and one point on the bottom bar. The first team to 21 wins. This set comes with a built-in scorekeeper on the wood frames and bolas that don’t tangle.

[$70, amazon.com]

