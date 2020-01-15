The Best TVs, Projectors, and Soundbars to Build a Better Home Theater

The best new gear for a home theater is bigger-screened, brighter, and more immersive than ever. Because while the picture might be near perfect, a flatscreen’s sound is often far from it.

These are the TVs, remotes, soundbars, and tiny projectors to seek out. Together, they deliver a big, brilliant picture and bring your home theater to new heights.

But first—Your Biggest TV Questions, Answered

What’s the best time of year to buy a TV?

Right now. Prices are lowest from after the new year into February, before next year’s models start to trickle into stores.

It’s 2020—do I need cable?

If you have a fast internet connection (50 Mbps) you could save a bit switching to a live TV streaming service like YouTube TV ($50/month, 70-plus channels) or Hulu + Live TV ($45/month, 60-plus channels). They include biggies like MSNBC, Fox, and TNT. Both carry ESPN, but YouTube TV has the edge on sports with the MLB Network and NBATV.

What’s HDMI 2.1? Do I need it?

Most likely not yet. Though the cables look similar, HDMI 2.1, available on just a few TVs thus far, can improve bandwidth from 18 Gbps to 48 and boost resolution up to 10K. It’s clearly the path forward. But unless you’re a gamer, there’s no current source that warrants the upgrade.

