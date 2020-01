Anker Nebula Mars II Get It

With the Mars II, any room (even the backyard) becomes a home theater. Despite its carry-it-anywhere, 3.26-pound body, the Mars creates a crisp 16:9 720p picture paired with two 10-watt speakers. Stream four hours’ worth on a single charge of the built-in battery, from a smartphone or Apple TV.

[$500; seenebula.com]

