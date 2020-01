BenQ 1080p Short Throw and Gaming Projector TH671ST Get It

If you spend hours playing, say, NHL 2020, a massive screen makes a big difference. The Benq has a fast lag and response time with a bright 3,000-lumen 1080p picture. Its short-throw design projects a 100-inch screen from less than five feet from the wall.

[$799; benq.com]

