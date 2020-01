Best TV for Bright Rooms: P-Series Quantum 4K HDR PQ65-F1 by Vizio Get It

Need a TV for a sun-drenched room? Vizio’s brightest 65-inch LED has an intense 2,000 nits (nit measures light output), while an impressive 192 dimming zones keep contrasting darks deep.

[$1,100; vizio.com]

