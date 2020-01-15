The Best TVs, Projectors, and Soundbars to Build a Better Home Theater

Best TV for Cinephiles: B9 Class 4K Smart OLED TV With AI ThinQ by LG Get It

If you’re an A/V geek, you already know that OLED (organic LED) tech produces the deepest blacks. The B9 does that with ease and costs a sliver of what such a set would have just a couple of years ago. The razor-thin, hyper-accurate screen is available in 55-, 65-, and 77-inch sizes, and it slides into your existing smart-home ecosystem with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Apple AirPlay 2 included.

[From $1,300; lg.com]

