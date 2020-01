Best TV for Gamers: Q90R QLED Smart 4K UHD TV by Samsung Get It

Beyond its killer picture quality and clean design, Samsung’s best LED set proves its worth for serious gamers. An auto low-latency mode, variable frame-refresh rates, and an ultra-low lag time mean cleaner and smoother action on a 65-inch screen.

[$2,200; samsung.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!