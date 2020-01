Best TV for Large Rooms: XBR-75X950G by Sony Get It

No matter how big the room, this supersize 75-inch set ousts the “cheap seats” where the picture looks distorted. Sony tweaked the LED panel to ensure you get consistent edge-to-edge color and brightness at any angle.

[$2,500; sony.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!