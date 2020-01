Fix Your TV’s Sound: The Clutter-Killing Hi-Fi Upgrade Get It

Ready for an easier path to killer sound? The Sennheiser Ambeo replaces an A/V receiver and its satellite gaggle of speakers with a 50-inch-long bar packing six woofers and 13 precision drivers. A pair of speakers fire upward, creating a 3-D effect with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

[$2,500; shop.sennheiser.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!