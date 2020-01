LG HU85LA 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector Get It

Don’t want a squat box mucking up your high-design living room? The LG, which uses a three-channel laser projection to beam a 4K UHD image up to 120 inches wide, needs just seven inches of wall clearance. Turned off, it disappears behind speaker cloth.

[$6,000; lg.com]

