A bike commute is rarely glamorous. You pedal through swampy humidity, flogging winds, bone-chilling temps. But a few key pieces can make all the difference for maintaining miles during darker days, or converting new bike commuters into year-round riders.

We’ve put together a list of bike commute gear suitable for any skill level and region. These will cover you top to bottom—from a smart helmet to waterproof shoes. Word to the wise: Layer up if you live in colder climates with a sweat-wicking baselayer.

Bike Commute Gear to Weather Any Storm

1. Hudski Doggler / City

This versatile urban cruiser—featuring the same aluminum frame and carbon fork as Hudski’s other two Doggler models, designed for gravel and mountain riding—more than covers a bike commuter’s needs. The Sausalito, CA, startup brand loads it with technical riding components, a dropper seat post, and mounts galore for fenders, racks, and bottles.

[$1,999; hudskibikes.com]

2. Lazer Urbanize MIPS Helmet

If wearing a helmet feels dorky, a rad lid goes a long way. This MIPS helmet offers stylish protection (leather straps, LED taillight), plus a removable lens that reattaches via magnet. A winter kit plugs generous vents and provides over-the-ear warmth.

[$159.99; lazersport.us]

3. Velocio Recon Stealth Pants

Don’t bother with protective over-pants; instead opt for a capable, water-resistant layer. These stretchy, durable, cool-weather pants have three zippered pockets for security in the saddle, plus reflective strips on the hems for extra visibility.

[$249; velocio.cc]

4. Ortlieb Commuter-Daypack High Visability

Winter warriors needing to protect their valuables can rely on this rugged, waterproof Cordura-fabric pack woven with reflective threads. Ventilated back padding and a removable laptop organizer seal the deal.

[$250; ortlieb.com]

5. DZR H2O

Clip-clopping around in cycling shoes is never fun. Step into these full-grain leather sneakers instead, 100 percent waterproof with a reflective heel badge. The soles are compatible with SPD cleats, though gummy enough to stick to flat pedals.

[$189; dzrshoes.com]

6. 7mesh Copilot Jacket

Crafted from waterproof and breathable Gore-Tex Paclite, this cycling rain shell is slight enough to pack away into its own stash pocket. The wide hood with three-way cinching easily accommodates a helmet, and the dropped-back hem prevents tire spray from soaking your backside.

[$250; 7mesh.com]

7. Endura Windchill Gloves

These weather shields have windproof and water-resistant (and stretchy) rear panels to prevent cruel, cutting winds generated by riding from turning bare hands to icicles. The ergonomic design boosts handlebar grip with silicon ridges and gel padding.

[$48; endurasport.com]

