Of the many regions that have hosted the Bible of Bike Tests over its 11 years, none is as aptly named as Park City. The place is more playground than town. The networks that criss-cross its valleys are so dense and so diverse that you could easily ride all day and never lose sight of town, never cross the same path twice, and never, ever get bored. Then, the higher altitudes bring endless, buff rolling traverses and ridgelines, interrupted only by the occasional narrow chute that drops into steep but sustainable technical perfection.

That’s why today’s trail bikes feel so at home there. They don’t limit you to a specific style of trail, a specific scale of ride or a specific pace. Trail, all-mountain and enduro have bled into each other like music genres. Now, nearly every bike you see is a two-wheeled version of “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus. Can’t nobody tell you nothing.

Travel, geo and spec are working together in ways they never have before, so reading those tea leaves isn’t as simple as it used to be. We believe that has made this crazy little project more valuable than it’s ever been. So, we invite you to come dive down the rabbit hole, and enjoy the images, videos, stories and reviews that make up the 2020 Bible of Bike Tests.

This article originally appeared on Bikemag.com and was republished with permission.