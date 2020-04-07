Diamondback Mission 1C Check Out the Full Specs and Review

Words by

It was easy to overlook the Diamondback Mission among all the bikes at this year’s Bible of Bike Tests. Matte black, with a modest spec, it was understated in its appearance. Looks can be deceiving, though. Sporting 180 millimeters of front travel with 160 millimeters out back, this carbon-framed steed had some of the longest travel numbers in this year’s test. At a glance, those numbers might make you say the ‘F’ word—freeride. But again, looks can be deceiving.

At just $4,000, the Mission is one of the least expensive carbon offerings we had in this year’s test. Consumers get a beautiful, stealthy carbon rig at a price point usually reserved for aluminum bikes. This frame-first approach to the idea of a budget bike did mean there were some sacrifices that irked our testers. Primarily, the suspension package didn’t seem to give us the best representation of what the VPP-inspired Level Link is capable of. As you’d expect given its travel numbers, the Mission begs to be pushed on the trails, but unfortunately the RockShox Yari fork had a tendency to get overwhelmed toward the end of its stroke. That being said, you could always drop a Charger Damper in there for about 260 bucks and fix that straight away, but we question whether this is an upgrade that a budget-conscious consumer will be excited about.

Although the descending performance of the RockShox Super Deluxe R was well-matched to the kinematics of the Level Link, testers complained about the absence of a climb switch. With the sag in its happy place on descents, the rear end still tended to sit a bit deeper than we liked on the climbs, especially when seated on steeper terrain. If you want to chase down the perfect setup on the Mission, it will likely mean doing a few experiments with various pressures and volume spacer stacks.

All that being said, the Level Link suspension platform really is a fantastic performer. The potential of what it’s capable of was evident, despite the entry-level suspension package. Since it’s designed around that 180-millimeter fork, you might think this bike would elicit all the freeride feels, but it had more of an all-around disposition than the numbers suggest. It doesn’t ever try to trick you into thinking it wants to be a race bike or that speed is a priority. Rather, it’s all about the jibby side hits, long manuals, and searching for fun—not necessarily speed. The short 430-millimeter rear end gave this bike snappy, confident cornering ability and that nimble nature really makes you want to explore the trail in a different way than bikes with more of a racer’s personality.

And of course, the carbon frame is full of beautiful details. Clean design, great cable routing and muted logos made this one of the more handsome bikes in the test. But we were left scratching our heads as to why there was no bottle-cage mount. There even appears to be enough room in the void above and in front of the shock. It should also be noted that riders on the taller or smaller end of the spectrum might feel limited as there are only three sizes available in the Mission: small, medium and large.

As beautiful as the carbon frame is on the Mission platform, testers couldn’t help but wonder if an aluminum frame option with better suspension at a similar price point would give the consumer a better overall experience. Or maybe it’s just not worth it to go below the impeccably spec’d top-end $5,000 Mission 2C. Perhaps that’s why we see this price point dominated by aluminum frame options. It just felt like all the meat and potatoes were there, but the gravy was missing.

The Mission presents an interesting conundrum for the budget-conscious consumer. There are many bikes in a similar category that have prioritized suspension over frame material, and Diamondback has taken the opposite approach. It’s really a question of where you see the most value being the most useful.

A bike like the Mission is sure to have a broad appeal. The buy-now-upgrade-later type of rider will be incredibly stoked with their new Mission and can look forward to uninhibited fun on the trails ahead.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!