Testing Grounds: Park City, Utah Check Out the Full Bible of Bike Feature

From one boom to another, Park City has long been a town bathed in an embarrassment of riches. The discovery of silver in the late 1800s propelled it into the following century, but when the bottom dropped out post World War 2, it was snow that saved the economy and eventually turned Park City into an upscale skiing destination. But as well-known as it is for its winter offerings, Park City has built an equal reputation during the summer, thanks to town visionaries who realized the benefits of a robust trail system early on. Developers who wanted to build McMansions in the hills above town had to write public trails into their plans (and pay for them), and a unique law absolving land owners of fault when they granted easements for public access paved the way for a vast trail system. There were 15 miles of legal trails when mountain biking went mainstream in the mid 1990s, and today, Park City has some 450 miles of sanctioned singletrack, ranging from rugged, high-alpine traverses of the Wasatch Crest to Deer Valley’s, lift-served, aspen-lined, new-school flow. Its sheer number of trails and the diversity of riding has put Park City on riders’ bucket lists around the world, and made it one of the best Bible host cities we’ve had the honor of visiting.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!